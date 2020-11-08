Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Computer Task Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Computer Task Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

