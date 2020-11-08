Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Post $0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

