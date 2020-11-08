Zacks: Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 311.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 5,482,708 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,876,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 78.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,272,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 559,015 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 76.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 474,823 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.60 million, a PE ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.