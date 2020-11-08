Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$1.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 534.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.56) to ($5.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,511,373 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,235,000.

Shares of CZR opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.22. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

