Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.34. Canadian Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

CNQ stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.69. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 472.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 684,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 565,200 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 44,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.2% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 28,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

