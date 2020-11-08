Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.57.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

