Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Hitachi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Hitachi stock opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

