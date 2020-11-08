Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

BRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.75.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.