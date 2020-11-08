Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

