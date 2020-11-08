ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading Down 6.7%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 608,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 917,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of analysts have commented on ZIXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

The company has a market cap of $382.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

