10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TXG opened at $147.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.40. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $166.31.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

