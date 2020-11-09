1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. 1Life Healthcare has set its Q3 2020

Persons that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. On average, analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -11.08.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEM. Truist upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $36,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $602,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,809 shares of company stock valued at $26,787,099 over the last three months.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

