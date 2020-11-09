2,189 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

