2,408 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $191.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.