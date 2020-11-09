-$3.30 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to report earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.57). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($12.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.14) to ($11.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($14.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.07) to ($12.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock worth $5,462,420 in the last three months. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

