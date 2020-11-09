89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETNB. Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

ETNB opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 998.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

