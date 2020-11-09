AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.52.

ACRX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

