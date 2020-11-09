Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

