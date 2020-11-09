Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.91% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

