Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.06.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 23,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 73,557 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.