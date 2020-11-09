Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 116.05 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,635 shares of company stock worth $30,948,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

