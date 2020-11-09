Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ (AERI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AERI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.42.

AERI stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $491.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

