Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after buying an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after buying an additional 1,091,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after buying an additional 2,114,702 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

