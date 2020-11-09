Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) vs. Stitch Fix (OTCMKTS:SFIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Stitch Fix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.28 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -56.73

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Airborne Wireless Network.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airborne Wireless Network and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 0 6 12 0 2.67

Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential downside of 30.30%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Profitability

This table compares Airborne Wireless Network and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.92% -16.07% -8.53%

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Airborne Wireless Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airborne Wireless Network Company Profile

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

