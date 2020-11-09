AirBoss of America (BOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect AirBoss of America to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$155.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.57 million.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$18.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.50. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$4.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.67. The firm has a market cap of $504.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48.

In related news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,491,100. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $490,575.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$23.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

