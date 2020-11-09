Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of AKRO opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.65. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

