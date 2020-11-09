Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded Alarm.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $73.15 on Friday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $945,885.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,937.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,623 shares of company stock worth $2,672,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

