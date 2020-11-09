Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATD.B. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.70.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$45.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$30.40 and a 12 month high of C$47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

