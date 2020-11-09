Allen Investment Management LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after acquiring an additional 342,614 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 87,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 495,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

