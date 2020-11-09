Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,056 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

