Alliance Global Partners Lowers The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) to Neutral

Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

XONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Shares of XONE stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The ExOne by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 835,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $248,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the third quarter worth $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $129,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.