Allworth Financial LP Acquires 400 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,911,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,850,000 after buying an additional 815,122 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 585.6% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 472,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 86.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 323,596 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 55.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 532,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 188,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 57.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 495,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,488,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TREX opened at $79.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

