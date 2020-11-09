Allworth Financial LP Acquires 401 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of PFG opened at $41.37 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.78.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.