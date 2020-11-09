Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 220.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 393.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $55.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

