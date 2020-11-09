Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 48,939.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,425,000 after acquiring an additional 641,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ashland Global by 725.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after acquiring an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares in the company, valued at $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.