Allworth Financial LP Has $56,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,908.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 234,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 222,998 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

BX stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

