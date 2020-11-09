Allworth Financial LP Has $82,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,286,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after buying an additional 225,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,064,584 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,873,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 421,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 177,256 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.