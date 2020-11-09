Allworth Financial LP Has $97,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 187,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter.

IWC opened at $97.43 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

