Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $28,918,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

NYSE CCL opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

