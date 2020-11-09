Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 12,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 30.1% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 28,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 35.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 323,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,550,000 after buying an additional 84,289 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,276 shares of company stock valued at $96,901,137 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $128.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

