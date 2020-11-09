Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 31,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

