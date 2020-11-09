Allworth Financial LP Sells 157 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered The Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

