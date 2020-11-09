Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,028 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $892,177.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,017,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,578 shares of company stock valued at $35,633,666 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

