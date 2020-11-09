Allworth Financial LP Sells 216 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,659,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,403,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $30,307,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 355,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $61.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.