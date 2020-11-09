Allworth Financial LP Sells 250 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after acquiring an additional 527,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after acquiring an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $14,468,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.03 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $41,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

