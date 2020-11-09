Allworth Financial LP Sells 364 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 154,937 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 166,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.68.

NYSE BK opened at $35.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

