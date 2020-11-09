Allworth Financial LP Sells 442 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $306.72 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $310.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

