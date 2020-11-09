Allworth Financial LP Sells 499 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $86.04 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

