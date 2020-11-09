Allworth Financial LP Sells 72 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 652.1% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after purchasing an additional 125,686 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $164.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.