Allworth Financial LP Takes $90,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCA. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 103.4% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCA opened at $14.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

